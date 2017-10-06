Newly released video shows aftermath of Facebook murder

Photo courtesy of Philadelphia Police Department

CLEVELAND - Back in April, Cleveland residents were shocked when 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. was murdered in a video uploaded to Facebook by killer Steve Stephens.

Now, we're getting a first look at the immediate aftermath of Godwin's death.

Newly released dash and body cam video from Cleveland police shows the scene at E. 93rd Street after Godwin was shot on Easter Sunday. Godwin's body is blurred out as officers begin their investigation.

WARNING: These videos may contain graphic language and may be disturbing to some.

Police secure crime scene of Godwin's murder

Witness describes Godwin's shooting

A particularly heart-wrenching scene occurred about 45 minutes after police arrived, when one of Godwin's relatives ran to the scene crying and had to be restrained by officers. She can be heard saying, "How did this happen? Who would do this to him?"

Relative reacts to Godwin's death

WARNING: Video may be disturbing to some.

The disturbing video on social media triggered a national manhunt for Godwin's murderer, Steve Stephens. He later committed suicide in Erie, Pennsylvania following a short police chase.

