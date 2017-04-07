WKYC
Close
Closings Alert 15 closing alerts
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

No shots fired at Edgewater Park, just a Bruce Willis movie

WKYC 9:51 AM. EDT April 07, 2017

CLEVELAND - After receiving several calls about shots being fired at Edgewater Park Thursday night, police confirm that it was all pretend.

The only thing shot at Edgewater Park last night was a Bruce Willis movie.

"Acts of Violence," a movie starring Bruce Willis, is filming at Edgewater Park and some scenes were shot overnight Thursday. 

Crews have been set up at the park and at a nearby Edgewater Drive home since last weekend.

According to IMDb, Willis plays a cop investigating human trafficking and corruption as he helps a man find his kidnapped fiancee. 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories