Noodlecat closing downtown Cleveland location to focus on Crocker Park site

Noodlecat (Photo: Courtesy of Noodlecat)

CLEVELAND - If noodle bowls and steam buns are part of your routine, you'll have to look beyond the downtown Cleveland borders to get them.

Noodlecat, located on Euclid Avenue near House of Blues, has announced plans to close this weekend. But you can still get those udon bowls -- you'll just have to head west.

In a post to Noodlecat's Facebook page, the brand says it plans to focus on its new Crocker Park location. An opening date for that location has not been announced.

The downtown location will close this Saturday.

