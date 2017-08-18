Nun carjacked at gunpoint in Cleveland

A 71-year-old nun who works at the Ursuline Academy of Cleveland was the apparent victim of an armed robbery Thursday afternoon.

According to a police report, the member of the Ursuline Sisters of Cleveland had just returned from the store to her home on Mandalay Avenue when a young man came into her driveway and asked her what time it was. After she told him, he apparently pointed a gun at her and said, "I'm taking your car."

The nun told police she gave the man her keys (which also included the key to her house) and asked if she could get her "church stuff" from the car. The man apparently responded "I ain't no church," got in the car, and drove away. She was not physically harmed in the incident, which occurred just after 4:30 p.m.

The vehicle is a 2004 Honda Civic with a license plate number of EXD5688. Authorities say roughly $1,000 worth of property was also in the vehicle, including school supplies and sports uniforms.

The suspect is described as an approximately 18-year-old male with dark clothing, a baseball cap, and a black mask covering the lower half of his face. He was also carrying a silver handgun.

Anyone with relevant information as to the whereabouts of the stolen items or the suspect is asked to either call 911 or Cleveland Police.

