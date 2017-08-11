Cleveland Police involved in suspect shooting on east side

(Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police are on scene of an officer-involved shooting.

Police say the incident occurred at E. 160th Street and Miles Road as officers were serving a warrant.

There is no information of the suspect's identity or condition.

The department's Use of Deadly Force Investigation Team has been called to the scene.

