There is currently a large police presence near E 93rd St. and Stewart Ave. in Cleveland following an apparent officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Two city blocks in the area have been blocked off by police tape.

UPDATE: Cleveland Police confirm an officer-involved shooting here at E 93 & Stewart. Awaiting more info. @WKYC pic.twitter.com/J0Q6P6wEfz — Carly Flynn Morgan (@CarlyFMorgan) October 25, 2017

Details such as what led to the shooting or condition of victims are not known at this time.

