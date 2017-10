(Photo: WKYC)

The man who was killed Friday at Cleveland's Steelyard Commons has been identified.

Timothy L. Settles, 29, died after being shot in the head while sitting in his truck in the parking lot of the Burlington Coat Factory, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

Police say the suspect fled the area, and investigation remains ongoing.

