Officials say body found is 'consistent' with missing girl

CLEVELAND - Officials spoke out today about the possible connection between 14-year old Alianna Defreeze, missing since Thursday, and a body found Sunday night on Fuller Avenue on Cleveland’s east side.

“Those remains are of a young black girl and one of our leading considerations is of the person who was reported missing,” Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson said. “Everything that we’ve seen so far is consistent with the missing person.”

He said DNA tests will be conducted to make a positive match.

Defreeze was last seen Thursday morning at 6:52 a.m. getting off an RTA bus at the corner of East 93rd and Kinsman. She was supposed to board a second bus but never did.

Video shows her walking in the direction of a McDonald’s, however it is unclear what happened when she left the frame.

Investigators stress anyone who saw her, or who she may have spoken to, should call police.

At least four other murders have gone unsolved in the area since 2012, prompting members of the community to suspect a serial killer and call for a community meeting Thursday night with Precinct 4 Police.

Residents MeLisa Collins and Meredith Turner plan to be there at 5:30.

“We love each other, we love these people that are missing,” Turner said. “They were important.”

“We just have to keep pushing,” said Collins. “We can’t wait.”

It is unclear how soon the body may be identified.

Officials refused to take questions Tuesday, while Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said he could neither confirm nor deny that the murders may be linked to a serial killer.

Williams says the FBI and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are working with Cleveland homicide detectives and other city police units on the investigation.

Officials are offering a $22,500 reward for information about Alianna's disappearance.

