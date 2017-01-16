(Photo: Getty Images)

CLEVELAND -- When Donald Trump is inaugurated Friday, Congresswoman Marcia Fudge won’t be there to see it.

“As I told @JoyAnnReid, I will not be attending #Inauguration,” Fudge tweeted. “I will be at home in Cleveland. #IStandWithJohnLewis.”

As I told @JoyAnnReid, I will not be attending #Inauguration. I will be at home in Cleveland. #IStandWithJohnLewis — Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (@RepMarciaFudge) January 15, 2017

Fudge, who posted the tweet Sunday, represents Ohio’s 11th Congressional District.

Her tweet references Georgia Congressman John Lewis who said he doesn’t view Trump as a “legitimate president,” which sparked a series of tweets from the president-elect himself.

“Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results,” Trump tweeted. “All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad!”

As of Monday morning, more than 20 Democrats have announced they will not be there to see Trump take the oath of office.

(© 2017 WKYC)