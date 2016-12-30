Ohio court won't reconsider Anthony Sowell's appeal

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Ohio Supreme Court says it won't reconsider the death penalty appeal of a Cleveland man who killed 11 women and hid the remains in and around his home.
At issue in Friday's ruling was the court's decision earlier this month upholding the 2011 conviction and death sentence of serial killer Anthony Sowell.
Defense attorney Jeffrey Gamso had asked the court to reconsider its Dec. 8 ruling based on what he called the trial judge's improper closing of a pre-trial hearing. That hearing involved the admissibility of Sowell's videotaped police interrogation, which was over 11 hours.
The court ruled 5-2 Friday to reject Gamso's request.
The judge ultimately allowed the use of the video, and most of it was played during Sowell's trial.
Sowell still could file federal appeals.
