WKYC
Close
Closings Alert 3 closing alerts
Close

Ohio Supreme Court sets 2022 execution date for Cleveland killer

Associated Press , WKYC 11:16 AM. EDT September 22, 2017

COLUMBUS (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court has set a 2022 execution date for a man sentenced to die for fatally shooting a man in an argument over a sewing machine.

Death row inmate Percy Hutton, of Cleveland, was sentenced to die for the 1985 slaying of Derek Mitchell.

Hutton's attorney, Michael Benza, argues the execution date shouldn't be scheduled because the 63-year-old Hutton still has federal appeals pending.

The court on Friday scheduled Hutton to die on June 22, 2022.

Court records show Hutton accused Mitchell of stealing tires and a sewing machine from him, and shot him after recovering the sewing machine.

Records say Hutton also shot a second man who survived.

© 2017 Associated Press

WKYC

Justices reverse ruling that overturned Cleveland killer's death sentence

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories