Olympic skaters Meryl Davis, Charlie White to perform at Public Square

WKYC 1:55 PM. EST February 09, 2017

CLEVELAND - If you can't wait for the PyeongChang winter Olympics, you can get a glimpse of the action in Cleveland.

Olympic gold medalist skaters Meryl Davis and Charlie White are scheduled to put on a free performance at the Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink at Public Square Feb. 18.

The performance starts at 1:30 p.m. and will also feature award-winning skaters from local clubs.

Davis and White both won gold medals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

