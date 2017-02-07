TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
-
Kent State
-
One dead after East Side dirt bike crash
-
FInstagram for web
-
6 p.m. weather forecast for February 6, 2017
-
Musician, Cleveland native Sonny Geraci dies
-
Number of tickets, arrests, subpoenas down
-
Whitaker Arraignment Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017
-
Victim identified four decades later
-
Cleveland opiate overdoses spike this weekend
More Stories
-
FORECAST | Warm, windy & wetJan 15, 2016, 3:17 p.m.
-
LeBron James Says: Report that I pushed for…Feb. 6, 2017, 10:36 p.m.
-
Investigator | Cleveland police ticketing and…Feb. 6, 2017, 6:34 p.m.