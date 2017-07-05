One dead, one injured after early morning shooting on Woodland Ave.

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: ChiccoDodiFC)

CLEVELAND - A 31-year-old man is dead after being shot outside his apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

Cleveland police responded to a report of a shooting at the 10700 block of Woodland Avenue around 2:20 a.m.

Officers found the victim, whose name has not yet been released, lying on the third floor in front of his apartment with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to University Hospitals, where he died from his injuries.

A second victim, 33-year-old David Womack, was found in a Woodhill Road parking lot having been shot in the leg.

Womack told police he and the now-deceased victim were shooting off fireworks outside the apartments when an unknown suspect approached and shot at them from an adjacent building. Womack was also taken to University Hospitals and his condition is unknown.

The incident, currently under investigation, was one of several reported shootings that took place in Cleveland overnight. Here's a timeline of those shootings.

© 2017 WKYC-TV