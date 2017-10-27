One man dead after shooting at Steelyard Commons in Cleveland

Cleveland Police are investigating a fatal shooting at the parking lot in front of the Burlington Coat Factory at Steelyard Commons.

Officers found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head in his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect fled the area and Cleveland Police are engaged in a search.

WATCH: WKYC Channel 3's Dorsena Drakeford filed this report on Facebook Live from the parking lot at Steelyard Commons:

This is a developing story.

© 2017 WKYC-TV