One man dead after shooting at Steelyard Commons in Cleveland

WKYC 6:13 PM. EDT October 27, 2017

Cleveland Police are investigating a fatal shooting at the parking lot in front of the Burlington Coat Factory at Steelyard Commons.

Officers found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head in his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The suspect fled the area and Cleveland Police are engaged in a search. 

This is a developing story.

