One man dead as car crashes into Cleveland church after being shot at

WKYC 7:52 PM. EDT October 27, 2017

CLEVELAND - One man is dead and two others are injured after their car crashed into a church at the corner of E. 93rd Street and St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland on Friday evening.

According to Cleveland Police, the crash into the New Bethel Baptist Church occurred after the car was being shot at. A man was struck in the head by one of the shots and pronounced dead at University Hospitals. Two others were hospitalized as a result of the crash. 

Parts of St. Clair have been closed eastbound and westbound. The incident remains under investigation. 

