One man dead, teen wounded in pair of shootings on Cleveland's east side

CLEVELAND - One man is dead and a teen has been wounded after two shootings that occurred eight blocks away from each other on Wednesday night on Cleveland's east side.

According to Cleveland Police, a 21-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the armpit at the corner of E. 123rd Street and Phillips Ave. Despite officers giving him first aid, he died at the scene.

Homicide detectives will be investigating the case.

Eight blocks north at E. 123rd and Arlington, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg. No further information has been provided at this time.

