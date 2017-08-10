Open letter calls for Cleveland Clinic to move annual gala from Mar-a-Lago

(Photo: Joe Raedle, 2017 Getty Images)

PALM BEACH, FLA. - An open letter drafted by a group of area professionals is calling for the Cleveland Clinic to cut ties with President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

The clinic holds its annual gala fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago, an action the open letter calls a symbolic and financial endorsement of Trump.

The letter says the use of Mar-a-Lago "symbolically and financially supports a politician actively working to decrease access to healthcare and cut billions of dollars in research funding from the National Institutes of Health budget. This undermines the Cleveland Clinic’s mission, ethics and reputation."

The letter is signed by a number of Case Western Reserve University MD candidates and area physicians.

The Cleveland Clinic's 2017 gala took place in February. According to STAT, a clinic spokesperson said the Cleveland Clinic intends to return to Mar-a-Lago for the 2018 event, though nothing has been confirmed.

© 2017 WKYC-TV