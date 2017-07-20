Overnight Cleveland crash sends several to the hospital

(Photo: Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND, OH. -- At least four people were sent to area hospitals in critical condition, following a two-car accident that happened overnight on the city’s east side.

Cleveland Police on scene say they heard a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed right in front of the Fourth District station located on E. 93rd St. and Kinsman Rd.

Around 2:15 a.m. Friday, one vehicle slammed into the rear of another. The vehicle that hit the other ended up rolling over.

The vehicle that was hit from in the rear was carrying two adults and one child.

Police say at least two people were ejected from their vehicle(s), and first responders were forced to use the Jaws of Life to release the others.

The ages of all involved are not clear at this time, and it’s also not clear who was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the rollover vehicle is believed to have two broken legs.

One utility pole was also hit and snapped in half and power lines were down.

Kinsman Rd. was closed between Kingsbury and E. 93rd St. as a result of the accident.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

