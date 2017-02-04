Overnight incidents in Cleveland, 1 opiate fatality

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police officers responded to seven opiate-related incidents. One was fatal.

Just before 6 p.m. Friday, police responded 16000 Huntmere where they found a man, 28, who had been shot several times. He was taken to University Hospitals. His current condition is not known.

At 11:30 p.m. Friday, police learned that a man, 24, had been taken to the hospital after he had been shot in the knee at E. 77th Stret and Hough Avenue.

Officers responded to E. 152nd Street and St. Clair Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday where they learned that a man, 39, had been shot and had already been taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in a private vehicle.

