Parma community makes ribbons, leaves on lights for missing teen

PARMA, OHIO - It is getting to be wedding season at Amour Events & Design in Parma.

Yet today, they were not planning for a party. Instead they were putting their talents to a different use.

“To raise awareness about Kat,” owner Cherie Meadows said. “We’re not forgetting about her.”

Saturday marks one week since 17-year-old Katarina or “Kat” Bitterman went missing from her home on Augustine Drive.

She had stayed behind to watch the family’s dogs while her parents took a trip. When they had stopped hearing from her, they reported her missing.

A neighbor claims to have seen her walking down the street around 2:30 p.m. She had left her phone at home.

“She’s a smart girl. And she’s gorgeous,” said Diane Kostal, a concerned parent. “We just want her to come home.”

This week, Parma police, Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Deputies, and even the FBI became involved. They used a special search plane in the air and a K-9 unit on the ground.

They searched the Cleveland Metroparks behind the Bittermans' home. But so far, nothing has turned up.

Some neighbors say they have grown suspicious of registered sex offenders.

“It’s heartbreaking for the community not to know what happened,” Diane Kostal said. “Are our kids safe playing outside? Was she abducted?”

They had planned to hold a candlelight vigil Friday evening outside the Bittermans' home.

At the family’s request, though, they called it off and are now asking people to leave on their porch lights.

“Just to light her path home so that the families coming home at night know that they’re not alone,” Kostal said.

She added that a group of hockey parents from Normandy High School, which Bitterman attended, will be out raising awareness for the missing teen on Saturday afternoon.

© 2017 WKYC-TV