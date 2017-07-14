Parts of Justice Center to be closed for water cleanup

CLEVELAND - The 22nd and 23rd floors of Cleveland's Justice Center will be closed to the public next week (July 17-21) in order for cleanup crews to repair damages caused by Thursday's water tank explosion.

Eight courtrooms will be affected by the closures. Cases scheduled for those rooms will be moved to the multipurpose room on the Justice Center's first floor. Other courtrooms will also be available if needed.

A hot water line on the 24th floor ruptured Thursday morning. Despite the water damage, there were no known injuries.

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Administrative and Presiding Judge John J. Russo says it will take time to repair all of the damage.

“Equipment has been set up and electric lines have been run to supply power, so we wanted to limit access to the courtrooms on 22 and 23," Judge Russo said in a statement. "The health and safety of the public is a top priority as the cleanup work continues.”

