Passenger found with gun at Cleveland Hopkins Airport

CLEVELAND -- A woman preparing to board a plane was found with a gun at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
It happened shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday at the north security checkpoint.
TSA officials say the passenger was stopped when they found a Hi-Point 40 caliber Smith & Wesson JCP handgun inside a carry-on bag during the X-ray screening.
The Cleveland Police Department responded to the scene where the woman was questioned and issued a summons.
To date, TSA officers have found six firearms at CLE checkpoints so far this year.
The TSA notes that firearms are never permitted in carry-on luggage.
