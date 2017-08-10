Passenger found with gun at Cleveland Hopkins Airport

(Photo: TSA)

CLEVELAND -- A woman preparing to board a plane was found with a gun at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

It happened shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday at the north security checkpoint.

TSA officials say the passenger was stopped when they found a Hi-Point 40 caliber Smith & Wesson JCP handgun inside a carry-on bag during the X-ray screening.

The Cleveland Police Department responded to the scene where the woman was questioned and issued a summons.

To date, TSA officers have found six firearms at CLE checkpoints so far this year.

The TSA notes that firearms are never permitted in carry-on luggage.

