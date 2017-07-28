Passengers of capsized boat rescued near East 55th Street Marina

(Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Passengers of a capsized boat on Lake Erie have been rescued near the East 55th Street Marina on Friday afternoon.

The Coast Guard, Cleveland Police and Fire crews, along with rangers from the Cleveland Metroparks all responded to the scene.

Officials from the Coast Guard tell WKYC Channel 3 that a 'good samaritan' attempted to help the occupants of the boat and ended up in the water as well.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia says '5-6 people' are out of the water and receiving patient care..

