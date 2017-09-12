Pet pig stolen from Cleveland family's home

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland police are investigating a reported break-in after a couple said someone came into their home and stole jewelry, TVs, a camera and a 15-pound pet pig named Spam.
The owners say they suspect the thief is planning to sell the miniature pig, which they say could be valued at as much as $1,000.
Valerie Couch posted about the missing pig on Facebook and says she hopes her public plea will lead the thief to return him.
Cleveland police say a detective will be assigned to the case.
