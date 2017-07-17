Accident involving horse-drawn carriage sparks social media outrage: Video

(Photo: Evien Grabski/ Facebook)

Photos of an accident involving a horse-drawn carriage sparked social media outrage Sunday.

The photos were posted by Evie Grabski Sunday morning.

In the post, Grabski stated that she witness the horse be forced to travel down a slippery hill in downtown Cleveland on a busy Saturday night.

She states that the horse was visibly exhausted as it was unable to stand and was in fear as it urinated several times.

In her post, she further explains how she and other bystanders removed the carriage from the horse and tried to calm the horse, while the driver did nothing.

Her original post has been shared more than 5,000 times.

Jamie Samoylicz posted video from the scene on Facebook.

A petition has also been started in an effort to stop the inhumane treatment of horses and end the used of horse-drawn carriages in Cleveland.

The petition had nearly 14,000 signatures by 7:30 a.m. Monday.

WKYC has reached out to the carriage company, but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story, remain with WKYC for updates as they become available.

