Pier W, Don's Pomeroy House make list of nation's 100 Most Romantic Restaurants

Mother's Day at Pier W (Photo: Hilary Golston)

LAKEWOOD, OHIO - If you've been to Pier W, you probably aren't surprised by this headline.

The lakefront restaurant has been selected to Open Table's list of the nation's 100 most romantic restaurants, making it one of eight Ohio eateries on the list.

Strongsville eatery Don's Pomeroy House, Canton's The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard and Vermilion's Chez Francois also represented Northeast Ohio on the list.

