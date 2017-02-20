Plan aims to bring more green space to Flats

CLEVELAND - A popular section of The Flats could soon get a whole new look.

That is, if it does not crumble apart first.

“Irishtown Bend” is the hill that essentially connects Ohio City at the top, to the Cuyahoga River at the bottom.

For years, people have wanted to see it cleaned up.

“We think that this has the ability to be a once in a generation kind of iconic, public space,” Tom McNair with Ohio City Incorporated said.

McNair’s group is one of many now working together to turn the land into green space, an effort which is proving to be complicated.

McNair said the land behaves kind of like a fault line. It appears to shift at the top while eroding into the river at the bottom.

Though unlikely, those conditions could contribute to a landslide.

McNair said millions of dollars have been secured to clean up the hill, but they want to first be sure it is safe.

On Monday he announced a study beginning next month that will give a better understanding.

“A park planning expedition that will look at how do you link West 25th Street, down to the base of that hill,” he said.

The study will also look at relocating the 10-30 homeless people who live on the hill as well as those who live in some of the public housing at the top.

