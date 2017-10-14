Police charity group pitches in to help out Robert Godwin Sr.'s family

(Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC)

The so-called "Facebook Killer" Steve Stephens made national headlines this year when he shot Robert Godwin Sr. in cold blood on Easter Sunday in Cleveland.

That national attention caught a particular group's eye.

They're called "Brothers Before Others," and typically help out police departments when an officer is killed.

But the tragic story of Godwin's death led them here to Cleveland to donate money and clothes to his children and ex-wife this afternoon.

All told, monetary donations from the group to the family totaled $5,000. The boys also received high-end sneakers.

"The members of the group, unsolicited, started sending in donations," Michael Burke of Brothers Before Others said. "We we're going to come out here...We like to see the people, and do face-to-face."

