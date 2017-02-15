Police chase ignites after alleged rape & carjacking in Cleveland

(Photo: Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- One man is in custody after an early morning standoff on Cleveland’s east side.

Police had briefly chased a vehicle that was stolen during an alleged carjacking and rape.

The suspects are accused of ramming a patrol car before jumping out of the vehicle and fleeing on foot along E. 147th Street.

One suspect was taken into custody, but the other has not yet been captured.

Police are processing the stolen car for evidence.

No additional information was immediately available.

