Police investigating death of 44-year-old Cleveland woman as a homicide

Tyler Carey, WKYC 3:31 PM. EDT August 19, 2017

The death of a 44-year-old woman on W 147th St. in Cleveland has been ruled a homicide, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

Police responded to the home around 11 p.m. last Sunday and found the woman lying unresponsive on the floor. She was pronounced dead at the scene, with no signs of trauma.

The medical examiner says the official cause of death was asphyxia (suffocation), and authorities later learned she had a history of medical problems. Cleveland police are now investigating the incident.

