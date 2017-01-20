WKYC
Police: Pedestrian killed crossing Cleveland street

WKYC 1:40 PM. EST January 20, 2017

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police say a man was struck and killed in an early morning accident Friday.

Just before 7 a.m. Friday, police say a man, 46, attempted to cross Miles Avenue at 13510 Miles Avenue in an unknown direction.

Police say he was struck by a 2014 Nissan NV200 van that was traveling eastbound on Miles Avenue by  a man, 42.

Cleveland Police say the driver was not arrested.

(© 2017 WKYC)


