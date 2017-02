CLEVELAND -- Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 75-year-old man who has dementia.

Cleveland police say Maurice Pandy was last seen at 3 p.m. Sunday.

He lives in the 11000 block of Parkview Avenue.

Anybody with information is asked to call 216-621-1234 or 911.

No additional details were immediately available.

