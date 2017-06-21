Police searching for man who vandalized Preterm abortion clinic

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who vandalized the Preterm women's clinic on Shaker Boulevard last Sunday.

Surveillance footage shows the man breaking windows at the clinic by throwing rocks. Police say they believe the same man has previously damaged windows at Preterm.

According to a police report, Sunday's incident marked the eighth time a window has been broken at the clinic within the last three months.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Cleveland Police.

© 2017 WKYC-TV