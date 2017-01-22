Police searching for missing teen with special needs

(Photo: Family)

CLEVELAND, OHIO - Cleveland Police and the family of a missing 14-year-old boy with special needs are asking for help locating the boy.

Malik Aziz was last seen at Thrush Park in Cleveland on Thursday, January 19, and is described as 6'2", 125 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

According to the boy's parent, Aziz is high-functioning but has severe ADHD, autism, partial complex seizure disorder, and asthma, and is in need of medication that he takes twice daily.

Aziz attends John Marshall School of engineering.

If you have any information or have seen the boy, please contact Cleveland Police at (216) 623-5100, or Chinetha Hall at (216) 264-0126.

