Police searching for suspect who stabbed 68-year-old man in face

CLEVELAND - Police are looking for a man accused of stabbing another man in the face before stealing his car.

According to a police report, officers responded to the 2700 block of W. 33rd Street, where they found a 68-year-old man lying in a pool of blood as neighbors applied pressure to his face.

The victim told police the suspect pushed his way into his apartment, demanded his keys, phone and wallet and began stabbing him in the face with a box cutter. The victim told police he kicked the suspect in the groin, but the suspect continued to stab him and pushed him into a back room. The suspect fled with the keys to the victim's 2007 Chevrolet Impala.

The victim also said he had given the suspect a ride to Bedford and back to their apartment building the day before, but could not provide a name for the suspect.

Police have identified the suspect as Steven Henderson, Jr., 29. Henderson was allegedly squatting in the apartment building where the attack occurred.

(© 2017 WKYC)