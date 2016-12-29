WKYC
Close
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

Police: Suspects used U-Haul in smash and grab attempt

WKYC 8:35 AM. EST December 29, 2016

CLEVELAND - Police say four suspects used a U-Haul truck during an attempted smash and grab overnight Thursday.

According to police, four men were reported trying to enter a convenience store at the 12700 block of St. Clair around 12:50 a.m.  The suspects fled before police arrived.

When officers reached the scene, they found a U-Haul truck, still running, backed into the store. 

The incident remains under investigation.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories