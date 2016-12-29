Police: Suspects used U-Haul in smash and grab attempt

CLEVELAND - Police say four suspects used a U-Haul truck during an attempted smash and grab overnight Thursday.

According to police, four men were reported trying to enter a convenience store at the 12700 block of St. Clair around 12:50 a.m. The suspects fled before police arrived.

When officers reached the scene, they found a U-Haul truck, still running, backed into the store.

The incident remains under investigation.