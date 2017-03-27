WKYC
Policy changes possible after I-X Indoor Amusement Park fights

Tiffany Tarpley , WKYC 8:38 AM. EDT March 27, 2017

CLEVELAND -- I-X Center security policies will be up for review Monday after a flash mob and fights over the weekend at the I-X Indoor Amusement Park.

"Implementing age restrictions is not off the table, " says Claire Vanidestine, director of marketing.

Officials have already increased security in response to the Saturday night chaos, adding additional police officers, sheriff's deputies and private security. 

Three adults were arrested on weapons violations and two juveniles were taken into custody for rioting.

The I-X Indoor Amusement Park closed early the day of the fights.

