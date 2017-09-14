Portside Brewery in Cleveland to permanently close Friday

(Photo: Portside)

One of Cleveland's many breweries is about to be no more.

Portside Brewery and Distillery, located near the East Bank of The Flats, will close its doors for the last time this Friday after roughly two years in business. The brewery made the announcement on both its website and its Facebook page, thanking those who came to the establishment while it was in business.

It is unknown exactly why Portside will be closing. Brewer Vaughn Stewart also confirmed that, while some of their products are still on the market, nothing new will be made.

