Power outages causing RTA to use buses instead of trains east of Tower City

CLEVELAND - The Greater Cleveland RTA has announced that because of power outages, buses are replacing east side trains between Tower City and the end of the Red, Blue and Green Lines, effective immediately until further notice.

66R buses will pick up at all Red Line stops between Tower City and Windermere. 67R buses will pick up at all stations between Tower City and the end of the Blue and Green Lines.

Please allow extra travel time, especially if making connections.

West side Red Line rail service between Tower City and the Airport and the Waterfront Line are operating on a regular schedule.

RTA apologizes for the inconvenience.

© 2017 WKYC-TV