WKYC
Close

Power outages causing RTA to use buses instead of trains east of Tower City

WKYC 6:58 PM. EST March 08, 2017

CLEVELAND - The Greater Cleveland RTA has announced that because of power outages, buses are replacing east side trains between Tower City and the end of the Red, Blue and Green Lines, effective immediately until further notice.

66R buses will pick up at all Red Line stops between Tower City and Windermere.  67R buses will pick up at all stations between Tower City and the end of the Blue and Green Lines.

Please allow extra travel time, especially if making connections.

West side Red Line rail service between Tower City and the Airport and the Waterfront Line are operating on a regular schedule.

RTA apologizes for the inconvenience.

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

'Winds-day' storm downs trees, leaves thousands without power

WKYC

Thousands across Northeast Ohio without power amid strong winds

WKYC

Hopkins Airport experiencing delays, diverting flights, due to high wind conditions

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories