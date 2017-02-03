Protesters rally against Trump immigration order

(Photo: Chris Kunz, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - On Friday afternoon in downtown Cleveland, frustrated protesters marched against President Trump's immigration order.

They walked from the West Side Market on W 25th St. in Ohio City, across the Detroit-Superior Bridge, to City Hall.

They marched for 2 hours.

We went along, hoping we'd hear what some of them have spent a lifetime learning and fighting for.

Among them, a true "See the Possible" story of once refugee now U-S citizen, Makorobondo Salukombo.

He was standing up for others, while firmly rooted in gratitude.

"I’m thankful for this country and for the chance it gives so many of us," said Salukombo.

He’s a U.S. Citizen today who has been here for 12 years. Makorobondo hails from The Democratic Republic of Congo.

"I was a refugee. I went through a lot. I came here to Cleveland. I did not know anybody, but you have no idea how many people opened their hearts. They gave me a new beginning. They gave me running shoes to start running. They gave me an education,” said Salukombo.

He was an Olympic runner in Rio de Janeiro this past summer, and is as humble as he is fast.

"And that happened because somebody gave me a chance. Cleveland, the United States gave me a chance to be there,” said Salukombo.

He’s been using that chance to pay it forward.

Salukombo started a non-profit that paid tuition last year for 65 kids in the Congo.

"We are training kids hopefully in the next few years who will have a chance. But they are getting that chance because YOU gave me that chance to be here. I just feel bad for so many millions of people who will never get the chance that I got. My heart is still reaches out to those people because I know. I've been there,” said Salukombo.

