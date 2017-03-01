Protesters urge Cleveland police union head to resign from commission

CPPA President Steve Loomis (Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland residents continue to press for the removal of a police union president from a special commission.



Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2loeLeR ) that a group called for Cleveland police union president Steve Loomis' resignation from the Community Police Commission at a meeting on Tuesday.

Critics say Loomis missed 11 of the 18 commission meetings in 2016. He has yet to attend a meeting in 2017.



Critics have also highlighted Loomis' troubling statements on police-involved shootings and his support of Republican President Donald Trump.



Loomis previously ignored a letter signed by ten commissioners asking for his resignation in 2016. Thirteen members serve on the board.



Commissioners discussed new bylaw changes which would enable the board to remove members. There were not enough members to vote on the provisions.

