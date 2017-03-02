RTA to reopen Public Square to bus routes

RTA Public Square (Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - RTA bus routes through Public Square will re-open Monday, RTA announced Thursday.

Four bus routes will make stops on Superior Avenue, which has been closed to traffic for months. Those routes are the 3, 26, 38 and 81.

RTA was granted an extension last month to reopen Public Square to buses, meaning RTA has until March 7 to return bus routes to Superior Avenue.

RTA initially owed $12 million it had received with the intent to open bus routes through Public Square. The FTA claimed that closing Public Square bus routes breached that contract, ordering RTA to return the money.

A recent traffic study on Public Square found the closure of Superior Avenue adds an extra $805,300 in operating costs to RTA, but improving 16 certain intersections recommended by the city could reduce costs by $223,000.

