WATCH LIVE | Rally at Cleveland airport in response to Trump's refugee policy begins

CLEVELAND - A few hundred people plan to hold a rally at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Sunday afternoon to speak out against President Donald Trump's refugee policy.

As USA Today reports, Trump signed an executive order Friday banning refugees from seven Muslim Middle East countries.

On Saturday, a New York federal judge issued a stay of the ban.

Roughly 475 people have said they're attending the protest beginning around 2 p.m., according to an event posted on Facebook.

But airport officials took to Twitter Sunday and said an official application hasn't been filed for the "rumored immigration rally."

While we understand everyone's concern about the executive order, CLE has an application process for any demonstrations to occur (cont) — Cleveland Hopkins (@GoingPlacesCLE) January 29, 2017

legally on our property 2 assure that they do not affect our operations. One has not been filed for the rumored immigration rally 2day(cont) — Cleveland Hopkins (@GoingPlacesCLE) January 29, 2017

so we ask that anyone who show up please follow instructions from the Cleveland Police Department (cont) — Cleveland Hopkins (@GoingPlacesCLE) January 29, 2017

so that we can maintain our normal operations for those travelling today. — Cleveland Hopkins (@GoingPlacesCLE) January 29, 2017

