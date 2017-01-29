WKYC
WATCH LIVE | Rally at Cleveland airport in response to Trump's refugee policy begins

WKYC 2:01 PM. EST January 29, 2017

CLEVELAND - A few hundred people plan to hold a rally at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Sunday afternoon to speak out against President Donald Trump's refugee policy.

WKYC will stream the event beginning around 2 p.m. in the player above (MOBILE USERS: click here to watch). 

As USA Today reports, Trump signed an executive order Friday banning refugees from seven Muslim Middle East countries.

On Saturday, a New York federal judge issued a stay of the ban.

Roughly 475 people have said they're attending the protest beginning around 2 p.m., according to an event posted on Facebook.

But airport officials took to Twitter Sunday and said an official application hasn't been filed for the "rumored immigration rally." 

