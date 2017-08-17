Red panda cubs born at Cleveland Zoo

CLEVELAND - Get red-y for panda-monium!

The Cleveland Zoo announced the birth of two male red pandas Thursday.

BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT: We're happy to announce the birth of two male red panda cubs! They'll be visible on exhibit soon. pic.twitter.com/Idd13kXSy6 — Cleveland Zoo (@clemetzoo) August 17, 2017

The zoo says the cubs will be on exhibit soon.

The zoo also broke ground on its new Asian Highlands exhibit, set to open next summer.

