Red panda cubs born at Cleveland Zoo

CLEVELAND - Get red-y for panda-monium!
The Cleveland Zoo announced the birth of two male red pandas Thursday.
BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT: We're happy to announce the birth of two male red panda cubs! They'll be visible on exhibit soon. pic.twitter.com/Idd13kXSy6— Cleveland Zoo (@clemetzoo) August 17, 2017
The zoo says the cubs will be on exhibit soon.
The zoo also broke ground on its new Asian Highlands exhibit, set to open next summer.
