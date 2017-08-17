WKYC
Red panda cubs born at Cleveland Zoo

WKYC 3:23 PM. EDT August 17, 2017

CLEVELAND - Get red-y for panda-monium!

The Cleveland Zoo announced the birth of two male red pandas Thursday.

The zoo says the cubs will be on exhibit soon.

The zoo also broke ground on its new Asian Highlands exhibit, set to open next summer.

