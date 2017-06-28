Remains found in Willowick belong to 15-year-old Cleveland plane crash victim

(Photo: The Fleming Family/Mona Alexander, WFMJ)

CLEVELAND -- Human remains that washed ashore in Willowick last week have been identified as 15-year-old Jack Robert Fleming, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office announced Wednesday morning.

Jack was among six people who died when a small plane crashed in Lake Erie back on Dec. 29, 2016.

Human remains belonging to Jack were found on June 21 in the 31900 block of Lakeshore Boulevard along the lake’s coast.

“The Cuyahoga County Regional Forensic Science Laboratory had previously developed a DNA profile of the decedent, and confirmed his identity through DNA comparison,” according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities have not yet recovered remains of three of the plane crash victims.

Last week, however, a fisherman in Pennsylvania found human remains approximately 80 miles northeast of Cleveland. The coroner there said the remains may belong to one of the crash victims.

John Fleming was the pilot of the Cessna 525 Citation that disappeared over Lake Erie that night. His wife, Sue, other son, Andrew, and two family friends were also on board the plane. The group was in Cleveland to attend a Cavaliers game before planning to fly back to The Ohio State University in Columbus.

