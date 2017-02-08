Retailers announced for new downtown Cleveland development project 'nuCLEus'

Jan. 9, 2015: Image rendering of the nuCLEus project in downtown Cleveland. The project will be at E. 4th, Prospect and Huron with a 30-story office tower, retail space, residential units, parking and more. It could be complete by 2017. (Photo: Stark Enterprises)

Cleveland's continuing to rise.

Retailers have been announced for the downtown development project dubbed 'nuCLEus.'

According to a news release out Wednesday morning, the new tenants of the two million square-foot mixed-use building, located near Quicken Loans Arena at the corner of East Fourth Street and Huron Road, include:

Cleveland LIVE!: Dining and entertainment options will run aplenty in the 47,780 square-foot space.

Dining and entertainment options will run aplenty in the 47,780 square-foot space. HopCat : This restaurant will offer a variety of regional and global beers, along with small plats and other dishes

: This restaurant will offer a variety of regional and global beers, along with small plats and other dishes Shake Shack : The chain's first Ohio outpost will offer up value-priced burgers, milkshakes, fries, and other menu items.

: The chain's first Ohio outpost will offer up value-priced burgers, milkshakes, fries, and other menu items. Starbucks Reserve Bar Cafe: An off-shoot of the famous chain, this spot will offer more small-lot coffee options, along with the full menu

The project is also slated to house office space, a hotel, and a parking garage.

“This is just the beginning and already it’s been thrilling to see the level of national commitment we’re receiving from tenants that are eager to enter the Cleveland market at nuCLEus,” Stark Enterprises' president and chief executive officer Robert Spark said in the statement. “This is the dawn of a new era for Cleveland and it’s this level of development in our central business district that will ignite even further growth and revitalization.”

The company said they anticipate a 2019 opening.

(© 2017 WKYC)