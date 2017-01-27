RTA bus driver fired after hitting, killing pedestrian in December

CLEVELAND - The RTA bus driver who was behind the wheel when a pedestrian was struck and killed at Public Square has been terminated, RTA announced Friday.

Antoinette Peterkin was crisis suspended following the Dec. 7, 2016 incident in which 69-year-old Joan Kuendig was struck and killed at East Roadway and Rockwell Avenue. Peterkin was fired Jan. 23.

Kuendig was in the crosswalk legally when she was hit by the bus as it made a left turn from East Roadway onto Rockwell Avenue. Keundig died three weeks after the incident.

According to RTA, Peterkin slowed down while traveling northbound on East Roadway, but failed to come to a complete stop before turning onto Rockwell Avenue.

(© 2017 WKYC)