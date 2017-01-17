RTA granted extension on Public Square debt return

RTA Public Square (Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - In a letter made public Tuesday, the Federal Transit Administration says it has granted the RTA a 30-day extension on its repayment of a $12 million debt.

The letter was sent to RTA CEO Joseph Calabrese Jan. 12.

The money had been given to the city in the form of a grant, with the intention that buses would be able to use Superior Avenue through Public Square downtown.

The RTA was accused of breaching its agreement since Superior Avenue on Public Square has been closed to traffic.

The RTA now has until Feb. 21 to discuss the basis of the $12 million debt repayment with the FTA.

Read the letter in its entirety below:

Letter to Joe Calabrese From FTA by WKYC.com on Scribd

