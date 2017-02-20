RTA granted extension to reopen Public Square to buses

RTA Public Square (Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority has received a two-week extension to open Public Square to buses.

Last Friday, a letter was sent to RTA CEO Joe Calabrese from the Federal Transit Administration granting RTA until March 7 to reopen Superior Avenue to Public Square to buses.

RTA initially owed $12 million it had received with the intent to open bus routes through Public Square. The FTA claimed that closing Public Square bus routes breached that contract, ordering RTA to return the money. The deadline for that payment was Tuesday. Now, RTA will utilize its third extended deadline.

In the letter from the FTA to RTA, the FTA calls this the "final extension."

A recent traffic study on Public Square found the closure of Superior Avenue adds an extra $805,300 in operating costs to RTA, but improving 16 certain intersections recommended by the city could reduce costs by $223,000.

